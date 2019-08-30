Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch on September 6 in South Korea: report

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is back.
Samsung’s foldable smartphone will reportedly release in South Korea on September 6th. This release lines up with the IFA tech conference in Berlin. This report comes from Yonhap News, a Korean publication.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on when Samsung will release the phone in any other country.
The Galaxy Fold will reportedly cost the same amount, even after the company did some major changes with the device’s screen and hinge.
Now the phone’s screen protector is non-removable, as removing it previously caused the device to break. The company also reworked the hinge so that debris doesn’t get underneath the display.
Additionally, the company will initially sell 20,000 to 30,000 units. After seeing how that goes, the company will sell a few more. However, Samsung is not streamlining the device and doesn’t intend to mass-produce it like the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10.
It’s unclear if the Galaxy Fold will launch in Canada anytime soon. However, it’s probably a good idea for Samsung to test out the device in one country before launching it in any others.
Source: Yonhap News, Via: Android Headlines
Comments