Pokémon Masters is now available on both iOS and Android

Pokémon Masters, the latest mobile game set in the Pokémon universe, is now available for both Android and iOS.
The game has been available on Android for a few weeks so far, but now it’s officially launched on iOS as well.
Now Available!
A new adventure on the island of Pasio awaits!
Embark on a journey with Trainers from the past along with their partner Pokémon!https://t.co/MYmPmkigDG pic.twitter.com/uuUlgxpT5y
— Pokémon Masters (@PokemonMasters) August 29, 2019
Pokémon Masters tasks players with fighting in three vs three battles that are loosely based on the classic, turn-based Pokémon battle mechanic.
You can find more out about the game by reading our review. Overall, it’s not terrible and also might help scratch that classic Pokémon itch.
You can download Pokémon Masters on iOS and the Android.
