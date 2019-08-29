News
PREVIOUS|

Pokémon Masters is now available on both iOS and Android

It's time to be the very best, like no one ever was

Aug 29, 2019

10:37 AM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Masters, the latest mobile game set in the Pokémon universe, is now available for both Android and iOS.

The game has been available on Android for a few weeks so far, but now it’s officially launched on iOS as well.

Pokémon Masters tasks players with fighting in three vs three battles that are loosely based on the classic, turn-based Pokémon battle mechanic.

You can find more out about the game by reading our review. Overall, it’s not terrible and also might help scratch that classic Pokémon itch.

You can download Pokémon Masters on iOS and the Android.

Source: Pokémon

Related Articles

News

Aug 27, 2019

8:20 AM EDT

Mario Kart Tour launching September 25 on Android and iOS

Features

Aug 28, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake revives the cult classic for a new era

News

Jul 24, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

Pokémon Masters mobile game expected to officially launch August 29

News

Aug 6, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

Pokémon Masters now available to download on Android phones in Canada

Comments