Ontario Government restricting use of cellphones in classrooms starting November 4

The Ontario Government is moving forward to ban the use of smartphones and other mobile devices in the classoom.
Effective November 4th, 2019, this restriction applies to all personal mobile devices. The government defines ‘a personal mobile device’ as “any personal electronic device that can be used to communicate or access the internet, such as a cellphone or tablet.”
This news comes after a public consultation last fall that reported 97 percent of parents, students and educators stated there should be some sort of ban put in place.
There will be some flexibility in the classroom, specifically regarding unique educational purposes, for health and medical reasons and to support those with special educational needs.
The government notes that students can bring their device to school and use it during recess and lunch.
If a student is found using a mobile device without permission, disciplinary action is determined by the local school board or school policies.
“When in class, students should be focused on their studies, not their social media,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, in a recent statement.
“That’s why we are restricting cellphones and other personal mobile devices in the classroom, while making sure technology is available to help students achieve success in the digital economy and modern workforce.”
Source: Ontario Government
