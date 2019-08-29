Business
Former Apple Canada managing director Chris Rogers is Instacart’s new VP of retail

After 11 years at Apple Rogers is moving on

Aug 29, 2019

4:08 PM EDT

Instacart, the online shopping and delivery platform, has hired former Apple Canada executive Chris Rogers to be the company’s new vice president of retail.

Rogers was previously the managing director of Apple Canada where he worked for 11 years on the company’s strategy and revenue.

Instacart works with around 300 retailers spanning roughly 20,000 stores across North America to offer delivery services for their products. This list includes delivery from Walmart Canada and Staples.

Rogers is set to help Instacart build its reputation as a growth-driver for brick and mortar businesses as well as developing relationships with the company’s existing partners among other responsibilities.

