Apple reminds developers to add Dark Mode to apps as iOS 13’s launch looms

If you’ve been running the iOS 13 developer or public beta on your iPhone or iPad, it’s likely you’ve noticed there are a lot of well-known apps that don’t yet have a ‘Dark Mode.’
To remind app creators to add the feature to their apps before iOS 13’s launch in early September, Apple has published a Dark Mode blog post on its developer blog.
iOS 13 is set to feature an operating system-wide dark mode, a first for Apple’s mobile OS. iOS 13’s development SDK feature support for Dark Mode, making implementing the easier-on-the-eyes colour scheme a simpler process for developers.
Several popular apps like Twitter, Reddit and Outlook already feature a Dark Mode, while other apps like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat still don’t feature an option for the darker colour scheme.
Below is Apple’s full developer blog post about iOS 13’s Dark Mode:
“Dark Mode introduces a dramatic new look for iPhone and iPad that is seamlessly integrated throughout the system and simple to turn on from Control Center or Siri. With a dark appearance for all user interface elements, your app’s content becomes the focus.
When a user has Dark Mode turned on, all apps built with the iOS 13 SDK will run in Dark Mode. Learn how to optimize for Dark Mode, then test your apps on a device running the latest beta version of iOS 13 or iPadOS. If you need more time to make your apps look fantastic in Dark Mode, or if Dark Mode is not suited for your app, you can learn how to opt-out.”
iOS 13 is rumoured to release on September 13th.
Google added a system-wide dark mode to Android Pie back in 2018, but not every Android app supports the feature. With Android 10, which is also set to release in September, more aspects of Google’s OS are set to be dark.
