Yelp introduces new personalization features to customize search results

Yelp has introduced a new personalization feature that shows custom search results based on the user’s general preferences.
Now with Yelp, users can choose their dietary restrictions, lifestyle interests and accessibility preferences and the search results will showcase those requirements.
The app also lets users pick their restaurant interests, such as Taiwanese, deli and more. Additionally, there are non-food options as well. Users can choose, attractions such as ‘markets and museums,’ and businesses such as salons.
Users can also toggle on and off the ‘For You’ personalization options. Additionally, Yelp says it uses this information only to personalize the user experience and that it doesn’t share data with third-parties.
Source: Yelp Blog, Via: The Verge
Comments