Clash of Clans developer’s new mobile game now available in beta in Canada

Aug 27, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Rush Wars

Rush Wars, the new mobile game from Clash of Clans developer Supercell, is now available on Android and iOS in beta in Canada.

To detail what’s in the beta, Supercell has also released a short trailer.

In Rush Wars, players will build an attack squad to raid enemy gold mines and become rich. The game will support both singleplayer and multiplayer, allowing you to create your own squad or starting one with friends.

Additionally, Rush Wars features lootboxes that can offer players randomized new troops and resources for their squad. As is common in mobile games, these will cost real money to purchase.

It’s unclear when the game will officially launch, but for now, the beta can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

