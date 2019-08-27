Fairphone 3 is environmentally friendly, built with mostly recycled materials

Fairphone has just announced the Fairphone 3, the company’s newest sustainable device.
Fairphone promised that its latest smartphone is easy to repair, sports conflict-free, responsibly-sourced and recycled materials.
The company’s latest handset is reportedly easy to repair as the company used only seven modules to build the device.
Additionally, Fairphone uses ethical materials to build the device. Such as tin and tungsten which is reportedly conflict-free. Its gold is Fairtrade, and the coppers and plastics are recycled. Fairphone, however, is still looking for a way to source cobalt for lithium-ion batteries as they are sometimes mined under conditions that violate human rights. In certain countries, however, if you recycle your previous phone when you buy a Fairphone 3, you’ll receive rewards.
The Fairphone 3 features a 5.7-inch full HD display a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Further, it has a Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a removable 3,000mAh battery.
Unfortunately, this environmentally friendly smartphone will not be officially available in Canada. The Fairphone 3 comes out on September 3rd in Europe.
