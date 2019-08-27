News
Samsung Messages native RCS support coming to Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e with Rogers

Aug 27, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

Rogers’ OS upgrade schedule indicates that the carrier is bringing native Google’s ‘Rich Communication Service‘ (RCS) support to Samsung Messages with the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e.

The page also cites Note 8 as getting the same Samsung Messages support, but strangely not the Note 9 or the Note 10/10+, which launched just last week —  at least not yet.

This means that S10 series and Note 8 users will soon start seeing RCS features like RCS read receipts, typing indicators, group chats and also now have the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi and data when a cellular connection is not available.

Last week RCS came to Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile on Google’s Pixel 2, 2XL, 3 and 3XL.

Source: Rogers

