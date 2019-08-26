There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Free SIM + $25 Top Up Bonus with $100 Top up voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
- FiGO Orbit II smartphone for free with a $100 prepaid card
Bell
New
- New 5GB data option available on Connect Everything Share plans starting at $70/mo. (main regions)
- New 6GB data option available on Connect Everything Share plans starting at $60/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 10GB Connect Share Everything plan option now comes with 15GB data instead in QC
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited plans in QC and on Connect Everything Share plans in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC or $10/mo. off in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB and 5GB options (main regions, MB & SK)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB option and 9GB bonus data on 7GB option (QC)
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB option (QC)
Freedom Mobile
- Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on both Unlimited 10GB plans and Unlimited 12GB plan
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan or $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- $100 bonus gift on Apple iPhone XR activation on select Tabs
- 2GB bonus data on $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB & 5GB plan (main regions, MB, SK)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB plans and 9GB bonus data on 7GB plans (QC)
- $5 off $40 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $65 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER and of the $75 prepaid plan (QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$45/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
New
- Removed all Custom/Build Your Own plans
- 2-days offer: $10/mo. off the $50 plan for 6 months (ended)
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Updated Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (main regions/MB/SK)
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off per line in QC compared to other regions
SaskTel
New
- Talk & Text 30 plan now includes Canada-wide minutes instead of local minutes
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 90 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services OR customers who BYO device can get it for $70/mo.
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($20 off total)
- $100 credit when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9, S9+, S10, S10+ or S10e on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
- $150 credit offer on select device purchased and activated on a 2-year voice and data plan + up to $250 trade-in credit (in-store only)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- New 5GB data option available on Simple Share plans starting at $70/mo. (main regions)
- New 3GB + 3GB data option available on Simple Share plans starting at $55/mo. (QC/SK/MB)
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off Peace of Mind and Simple Share plans in QC compared to other regions (Canada-US plans excluded)
- $5-$15/line Family discount available on Peace of Mind and Simple Share plans
- 3GB bonus data on the Talk & Text 180 prepaid plan (My First Phone plan)
Videotron
New
- 2GB Bonus with 2GB Basic plan
- Increased pricing by $1/mo. on Basic 1GB and 2GB plans with a new device
Ongoing
- 3 times data on Premium plans
- 7GB Bonus with Premium+ plans
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB and 5GB plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data on the 4GB plan and 9GB bonus data on the 7GB plan (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in MB and SK compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
