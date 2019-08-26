Pay what you want for this Microsoft Office course bundle

You can find Microsoft Office everywhere you go, whether it’s at a public library or a modern office. At a glance, Microsoft Office has a word processor, spreadsheet, presentation program, and an email platform, but these tools offer more functionality than meets the eye. By mastering these tools, you’ll be able to use countless shortcuts to make your Office experience much easier, and this Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Bundle can teach you how.
Here’s how this deal works: by paying what you want, you’ll gain access to one of the 5 courses in the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Bundle. If you pay more than the average price, you’ll receive all 5 courses.
Microsoft Excel is one of the easiest tools to learn, but also one of the hardest to master. This bundle dedicates 2 courses to Excel alone, and each of these will teach you useful tricks like using PivotTables and how to gain insights from raw data. Alternatively, if you want to become an email wiz, the Outlook course will show you how to automate your email management and how to write more impactful emails.
You can find these courses and more in the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Bundle. Simply pay what you want to get one course or beat the average price for all 5.
