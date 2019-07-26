News
Three new Nvidia Shield TV models listed at the FCC

Jul 26, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

A listing at the U.S.’ Federal Communications Commission (FCC) points to the development of a new Nvidia Shield TV.

According to the listing, the new product is called the ‘Nvidia Corporation Shield Android TV Game Console P3430.’ Further, it will likely use the Tegra X1 T210 B01 processor that appears to be used in both the smaller, dock-less Nintendo Switch Lite and the updated base Switch model with longer battery life.

Beyond that, it’s unclear what else might be included in the new Nvidia Shield TV.

Additionally, the Android TV Rumors Twitter account (@androidtv_rumor) spotted two other FCC listings. The page says these two products are likely an update to the 2017 Nvidia Shield TV model and a Shield TV dongle.

