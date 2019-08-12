LG G8X renders show waterdrop notch ahead of possible IFA announcement

LG’s next flagship device could be on the way, according to leaked 5K renders and information from an IFA invite.
To start, Twitter leaker OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) and Pricebaba partnered to share 5K renders and a 360-degree video of the rumoured upcoming LG G8X.
Pricebaba says the G8X is the LG G8 ThinQ’s successor and sports a similar design with a rear glass panel. Further, the G8X features horizontally-aligned rear cameras placed underneath the back glass panel, like the G8.
Around the front, the display includes a waterdrop notch for the front camera. It’s significantly smaller than the G8’s notch, which means there likely isn’t enough room for a Face ID-style security system. It also raises questions about the time-of-flight sensor and other hardware needed for LG’s Hand ID and Air Motion features. While the G8X could feature those sensors elsewhere, it’s not clear if the phone will have them at all.
Further, the G8X renders show the rear of the device doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Coupled with the lack of facial recognition hardware, the G8X will probably have an in-display scanner instead.
The G8X could have a slightly larger display than the G8
Pricebaba notes the QHD display measures in at 6.2-inches (just a hair bigger than the G8’s 6.1-inch screen). It has thin bezels on the side, with slightly thicker bezels on the top and bottom. Additionally, the phone’s overall dimensions are 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.5mm.
It’s also worth noting that there is a speaker grille at the top of the display. It indicates the G8X won’t have the G8’s Crystal Sound OLED speaker, which vibrates the screen to produce sound.
As for ports and buttons, the G8X will reportedly have a power button on the right edge and volume up and down keys on the left. It’ll also have another button below the volume rocker, likely for Google Assistant like on the G8. The top edge is home to the SIM card tray, while the bottom has the speaker, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The G8X is expected to use a Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset as well.
Beyond that, not much more is known about the LG G8X. However, Dutch website Android World received an IFA invite from LG. The invite noted the G8X would launch in the Benelux — a collective name for the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium — in the fall.
With that in mind, we can expect to learn more about the G8X at IFA, which starts on August 31st.
