Apple developing special iPhones for security researchers

Apple may not be ready to unveil its 2019/2020 lineup of iPhones just yet, but that hasn’t stopped the tech giant from announcing new handsets anyway.
These aren’t consumer-minded iPhones, mind you.
Following a report earlier this week, Apple has officially revealed specially-designed iPhones for researchers that can be used to identify iOS security flaws.
The phones will be made available next year to researchers that report bugs through Apple’s invitation-only iOS Security Research Device bug bounty program. Researchers with a track record of high-quality research will be invited to join the program.
Each of the special iPhones will come with ssh, a root shell, and advanced debug capabilities to aid researchers in their bug investigations.
Additionally, Apple has announced that its other products, including macOS, Apple Watch and Apple TV, have joined the bug bounty program.
Traditionally, Apple pays as much as $200,000 USD ($264,750 CAD) to researchers as part of its bounty program. However, Apple says it’s adding a new $1 million USD ($1.32 million CAD) bug bounty tier for more advanced security flaws and a $500,000 USD ($661,000 CAD) tier for reporting flaws that grant access to user data.
Via: The Verge
