Vidéotron parent company Quebecor announced its second-quarter 2019 results and it seems the carrier is continuing its progress to make a statement in the province.
Quebecor revenues totaled $1.06 billion, representing an increase of $18.2 million (1.8 percent) from the same period of 2018. Specifically for wireless, Vidéotron accounted for $450 million, which is up $20.2 million (4.7 percent) from Q2 2018 and up $27 million from Q1 2019.
Vidéotron’s mobile average billing per unit (ABPU) was $52.56 in Q2 2019, which is a drop of $1.14 from $53.70 in the same period of 2018. The company stated this “decrease [was] due in part to the popularity of bring your own device plans.” Subscriber additions to its mobile network increased by 38,300 in the second quarter of 2019.
In addition, Vidéotron’s total ABPU, which includes internet customers, was $50.20 in Q2 2019, representing an increase from $49.68 in the same period of 2018.
“Videotron maintained its excellent performance, particularly in mobile telephony, where subscriber connections increased by 152,700 or 14.1% during the 12‑month period ended June 30, 2019. Our constant goal is to strengthen that trend and retain our leading position by innovating and investing in state‑of‑the‑art technology,” said Jean‑François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron.
“With our partners in the Open‑Air Laboratory for Smart Living, we announced the creation of a first new‑generation 5G site that will help lay the foundations for the development of the next‑generation mobile network. We also continued working on the upcoming launch of Helix, based on our partner Comcast Corporation’s Xfinity XI platform. Currently in testing with a large group of employees, Helix will enable convergence among all the technologies in a home.”
Source: Videotron
