Twitter is testing a button that lets you snooze push notifications

Twitter has begun testing a ‘Snooze’ button that lets users pause push notifications for a short period of time.

The feature was discovered in the Android version of Twitter by app researcher and frequent social media feature tipster Jane Manchun Wong.

According to images provided by Manchun Wong, the feature can be used to snooze push notifications for one, three or 12 hours at a time. Users will still be able to see their notifications if they open the Twitter app.

It’s unclear just how widely Twitter is testing the snooze button. In any case, it’s important to note that this feature very well may not see an official rollout anytime soon, if at all.

Back in January, Twitter ran tests on an ‘Original Tweeter’ tag that helped users better keep track of the person who created a thread. However, there’s been no word since on whether that feature will end up launching for all users.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong Via: The Verge

