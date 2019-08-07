Microsoft begins another Gold and Spotlight Sale event for Xbox gamers

Microsoft has just announced another Gold and Spotlight Sale event that discounts games and add-ons for Xbox gamers. The promotion will last until midnight ET on Tuesday, August 13th.
Let’s get to the Xbox One games first. For starters, popular racing titles like Burnout Paradise Remastered, Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 bundle, and three latest console/PC entries from the Need for Speed franchise are discounted up to 75 percent.
The Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle, which includes Need for Speed Payback, Need for Speed, and Need for Speed Rivals, now only asks for $26.39 CAD, a 67 percent drop from its typical $79.99 CAD.
Microsoft also discounted prices on Car Passes for Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3 up to 75 percent off.
For Xbox owners with Gold, titles such as original Xbox shooter Star Wars Republic Commando and Xbox 360 strategy game XCOM: Enemy Within now sit at $5.99 CAD and $7.99 CAD, respectively. Non-Gold members have to pay $9.99 CAD and $39.99 CAD.
Head over to Major Nelson’s page to see the complete list of discounted games and add-ons.
Comments