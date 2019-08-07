Android Q beta 6 hitting Essential phones today too

Hot on the heels of Google’s release of Android Q beta 6, Essential has dropped its version of the OS.
If you’re an Essential PH-1 owner who’s enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you can go into your System Settings and download the update.
Our team is excited to roll out Q Beta 6 to #AndroidQ Beta users today!
Our app will provide you with the update over-the-air. Want to sign up? Get the details here: https://t.co/o6f8tGDdlN pic.twitter.com/tv53azW8sv
— Essential (@essential) August 7, 2019
To enter into the Essential beta program here.
This is the final Android Q beta, and you can read more about it here.
Source: Essential
