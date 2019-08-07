News
PREVIOUS|

Android Q beta 6 hitting Essential phones today too

Hopefully this fixes some bugs the last beta had

Aug 7, 2019

2:37 PM EDT

0 comments

Hot on the heels of Google’s release of Android Q beta 6, Essential has dropped its version of the OS.

If you’re an Essential PH-1 owner who’s enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you can go into your System Settings and download the update.

To enter into the Essential beta program here. 

This is the final Android Q beta, and you can read more about it here.

Source: Essential

Related Articles

News

Mar 4, 2019

4:41 PM EDT

Essential rolls out March 2019 security update for Ph-1

News

Jul 31, 2019

2:16 PM EDT

Netflix has reportedly stopped its Physical activity tracking test [Update]

News

Aug 7, 2019

1:33 PM EDT

Android Q beta 6 is rolling out now for Pixel phones

News

Feb 6, 2019

5:36 PM EDT

String of small leaks hint at Essential Phone successor

Comments