Save $66 on the OnePlus 6T and get free Type-C Bullets, Sandstone case

If you’re looking to pick up a new phone for back to school, OnePlus has a few deals for you.
First up, OnePlus is offering Canadians up to $66 off the OnePlus 6T, as well as a free case and headphones. Instead of the typical starting price of $679, Canadians pay $613 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Mirror Black 6T. When you factor in the free Type-C Bullets earbuds and free Sandstone Protective Case, you’re getting a $737.11 package for just $613.
If you want a 6T with more storage or RAM, you can hop up to the more expensive models as well, and still get the $66 discount and the free headphones and case.
To sweeten the deal, students can register with OnePlus’ Student Program and save up to another 10 percent off their order.
Students looking for the absolute best OnePlus experience can opt for a OnePlus 7 Pro instead. However, OnePlus isn’t offering a discount on the 7 Pro, just the free Type-C Bullets and the Sandstone Protective Case. Not as sweet a deal as the 6T, but still a solid discount.
You can learn more about OnePlus’ back to school deals over on the company’s website.
