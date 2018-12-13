News
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition now available in Canada

Dec 13, 2018

8:52 AM EST

Canadian consumers can buy the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition via OnePlus.com starting today at 10am ET

The new smartphone ships with 10GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and OnePlus’ new 30-watt Warp Charge charger. In addition, each McLaren Edition OnePlus 6T comes with a variety of McLaren swag, including a book that recounts the history of both OnePlus and McLaren.

The phone also makes generous use of McLaren’s signature ‘Papaya Orange’ colour across both its external design and user-facing software.

It’s also priced at $929 CAD, making it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to date.

Source: OnePlus

