Freedom Mobile is sending out emails to subscribers, offering discounts on its ‘Big Gig Unlimited’ plans.
The offer is a $15 discount code. You can apply this to any of Freedom’s Big Gig rate plans like the carrier’s typical $65 option. Shoppers can then combine that with Freedom’s $5 ‘Digital Discount, meaning the plan could cost $45 per pay period, depending on how much data the user wants. The Digital Discount is a $5 per pay period price reduction that the carrier applies when users sign up for pre-authorized payments.
The deal will remain as part of your plan for as long as you remain an active Freedom subscriber.
The Freedom email also mentions that individuals can combine this offer with its ‘Absolute Zero sales event,’ meaning that subscribers can get a phone for free if they sign up for a two-year contract.
Each email has five codes so reach out to your friends who are freedom subscribers to get the offer. The deal is available until August 14th.
Source: Red Flag Deals
