Microsoft unveils limited edition Gears 5-themed Xbox One X

Microsoft has revealed a limited edition 1TB Xbox One X console that features a custom Gears 5-inspired design.
The system was produced by the Xbox Industrial Design Team and Vancouver-based The Coalition, the developer of the upcoming Gears 5 third-person shooter. This is the first limited edition Xbox One X console since the launch day ‘Project Scorpio’ model.
Notably, the console sports the Gears franchise’s signature Crimson Omen cog logo that’s been submerged in ice and snow. Complementing the insignia is a dark translucent casing and laser-etched cracks across the box’s surface. On the system’s back lies a snow pattern with a golden Locust symbol.
Accompanying the controller is a matching Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, named after Gears 5‘s protagonist of the same name.
In terms of digital content, the Gears 5 console comes packed with full-game download codes for Gears of War Ultimate Edition (a remastered version of the first Gears of War), Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, as well as vouchers for Gears 5 Ice Kait and the Ice Jack character skins.
Finally, the bundle includes free one-month memberships to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.
The Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle will launch on September 6th, 2019 in Canada at a cost of $599 CAD. It’s worth noting that this is four days before the release of the standard version of Gears 5. However, the bundled code for Gears 5 Ultimate Edition will let you play Gears 5 starting September 6th anyway.
The bundle is now open for pre-order at the Microsoft Store.
Source: Xbox
