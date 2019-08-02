Most U.S. carriers will reportedly sell Galaxy Note 10 with Samsung’s Exynos processor

In an interesting turn of events, new rumours courtesy of the often-reliable Evan Blass (@evleaks) indicate that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will feature the tech giant’s own Exynos processor.
Blass says that all U.S. carriers, with Verizon being the only exception, will sell Note 10 devices equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 9825 processor. Verizon, on the other hand, will get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, for reasons that remain unclear.
Given the Canadian version of Samsung’s devices typically falls in-line with U.S. counterparts to the south, it’s possible we’ll also get the Exynos version of the Note 10 and Note 10+.
Blass previously claimed that the Note 10 and Note 10+ would be powered by Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 855+ in the U.S., though he later tweeted that the phone will only feature the standard Snapdragon 855 chip. While it’s possible Samsung could start using its own chips again in the U.S. and Canada, the last time the South Korean company released a smartphone in the U.S. equipped with an Exynos processor was the Note 5 back in 2015.
That said, in Canada the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge also featured Samsung’s Exynos 8890, while the U.S. version of the phone came equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. This means there is a precedent for Samsung releasing the versions of a smartphone with different processors in both the United States and Canada.
With the Note 10 and Note 10+ reveal just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to get a final answer regarding what processor the phone will feature in Canada.
For more information on the Note 10 and 10+, check out our comprehensive round-up of rumours surrounding the upcoming smartphones.
Source: Twitter — Evan Blass (@evleaks)
