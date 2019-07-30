Jason Momoa will star in upcoming Netflix Original ‘Sweet Girl’

The king of Atlantis, Aquaman, will stream on Netflix, though it’s currently unclear when that will happen.
Jason Momoa has signed on to star in and produce a new revenge thriller called Sweet Girl.
Netflix announced the project on July 29th.
According to the streaming giant, the action film surrounds a devastated husband who vows to take vengeance against the people who killed his wife while still protecting his daughter.
The director of the movie is Brian Mendoza, and the writers are Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner.
Momoa will serve as one of the producers alongside Brad Peyton, Mendoza, Jeff Fierson and the executive producer Martin Kistler.
“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again. I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian who has been my partner for over ten years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision,” said Momoa in a press release.
Source: Netflix
