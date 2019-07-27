News
Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Pixel 4 and 2019 iPhone leaks from last week

Jul 27, 2019

10:10 AM EDT

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

The leaks below encompass news from July 20th to July 26th, 2019.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s final specs have reportedly appeared online. The Note 10 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an Infinity-O display cutout. Additionally, the device reportedly sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and a 3,600mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Note 10+ is tipped to sport a 4,300mAh battery and a massive 6.8-inch screen.

For more on the Note 10 and Note 10+ specs, click here.

Google

The Pixel 4 screen protector has leaked online.

The alleged screen protector for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL features a forehead that hints at an expansive front-facing array of cameras and sensors. The sensors reportedly include a pair of selfie cameras, facial recognition technology and what might be the placement for the Project Soli chipset that enables touchless gestures.

For more on the Pixel 4 screen protector leaks, click here.

Apple

Apple’s iPhone 11 could get a new Taptic Engine codenamed ‘leap haptics’ which will likely replace the smartphone’s current 3D Touch functionality. Additionally, the leak suggests that the iPhone 11’s front-facing shooter might feature the ability to capture slow-motion video at 120fps.

For more on the iPhone 11 leak, click here.

