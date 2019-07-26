Civilization VI: Rise and Fall expansion pack finally lands on iOS

The iOS version of Sid Meier’s turn-based strategy game Civilization VI has finally received its first expansion pack ‘Rise and Fall’ as an in-app purchase option.
Like it’s desktop counterparts, the Rise and Fall expansion introduces new gameplay settings like Golden Age, Dark Age, and Heroic Age for players to lead or experiment upon their civilizations.
There is a new city Loyalty system that could bring devastating in-game consequences to players’ managerial incompetence.
Furthermore, it adds nine new leaders, eight new civilizations, eight world wonders, seven natural wonders, four units, and much more to the main game.
Civilization VI’s developer Firaxis Games said that the second expansion called ‘Gathering Storm’ will come to iOS in late 2019.
As the latest entry into the franchise, the original Civilization VI hit the market in 2016 for Windows and macOS platforms. The game later arrived on iOS and Nintendo Switch in 2017 and 2018 respectively. It also has an official Linux version.
Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions are available for purchase on the desktop platforms.
Source: App Store Via: iPhone in Canada
