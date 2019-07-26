Mobvoi updates TicWatch C2, E2, S2 and Pro to reduce lag, upgrade stock apps

Smartwatch maker Mobvoi is releasing a software update that will introduce performance improvement and app upgrade for its older TicWatch C2, E2, S2 and Pro(non-4G) wearables.
Mobvoi says that the update aims to reduce lag issues and upgrade certain built-in apps. For the Pro model, the latest software also allows a speedier booting process.
To prolong the battery life, Mobvoi changed the default setting of the “always-on” display to off. If you rely on the ambient mode, this update won’t affect your battery life.
Owners of C2, E2, S2, and Pro can head to Settings > System > About > System Updates to see if they could grab the new software now.
Source: Mobvoi Via: 9to5Google
Comments