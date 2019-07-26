Alcatel 3T 8 now available at Koodo and Telus

TCL-owned brand Alcatel has announced a new tablet called the Alcatel 3T 8. The tablet features Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.
The tablet also sports a 4,080mAh battery capable of providing 8.5 hours of video streaming, according to the press release.
The Alcatel 3T 8 is now available at Telus and Koodo Mobile today starting at $7.50 per month for 24 months or $180 outright. Though the tablet is not yet available on Koodo’s website.
Additionally, the Alcatel 3T 8 features an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 IPS display, MediaTek MT8765A quad-core processor a 5-megapixel rear shooter, a 5-megapixel selfie camera and 2GB of RAM. In addition, it sports 16GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable memory and Android 8.1 Oreo.
The tablet supports 4G LTE.
