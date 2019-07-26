Google fixes bug that caused Search to cut off results

Some users recently experienced an issue where the Google search app was not correctly displaying search results. Google has now fixed the problem, the company reports in a tweet.
This appears to have been fully resolved now.
— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 25, 2019
For some, search results were completely white.
The issue wasn’t device-specific and reportedly affected a lot of Samsung flagships and Pixel handsets. I use the Galaxy S10e and never saw this issue.
If you encountered the issue, however, take a look at the Play Store as there should be a new update available for the Google app.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments