Google fixes bug that caused Search to cut off results

Jul 26, 2019

3:56 PM EDT

Some users recently experienced an issue where the Google search app was not correctly displaying search results. Google has now fixed the problem, the company reports in a tweet.

For some, search results were completely white.

The issue wasn’t device-specific and reportedly affected a lot of Samsung flagships and Pixel handsets. I use the Galaxy S10e and never saw this issue.

If you encountered the issue, however, take a look at the Play Store as there should be a new update available for the Google app.

Source: 9to5Google

