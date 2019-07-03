Samsung Galaxy Fold redesign complete: report

Samsung has completed its redesign of the Galaxy Fold, according to Bloomberg.
Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the publication writes that Samsung is “in the final stages of producing a commercial version,” but adds that the firm has yet to decide on a revised launch date; in fact, Samsung executives are reportedly still debating when to release the delayed device.
It’s unlikely, however, Samsung will relaunch the phone at its upcoming August 7th Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York.
Corroborating past reports on the redesign, Bloomberg writes that the Fold’s protective film now stretches across the entirety of the device’s foldable display, making it impossible to peel off. The publication adds that Samsung reworked the Fold’s hinge. It’s now reportedly flush with the display.
As a result of the changes, Bloomberg‘s sources say the film feels “harder,” giving the impression it’s “a more natural part of the device.” In addition, a byproduct of the two tweaks is that film may be less prone to creasing over time.
Samsung had initially planned to launch the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable display smartphone, toward the end of April. However, after the main display on a number of early units broke in the hands of tech journalists and YouTubers, the company indefinitely delayed the release of the device.
On Monday, Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh said he had “pushed” the Galaxy Fold “before it was ready.” When asked about a potential release date, Koh said Samsung would share that information “in due course.”
Source: Bloomberg
