CBC Sports is providing daily coverage of the Calgary Stampede, which is an annual rodeo, exhibition, and festival.
Canadians can watch the rodeo and exhibition on the CBC Gem streaming service, Sportsnet ONE, on the Android and iOS CBC Sports apps. CBC is also providing international streams on its website.
The rodeo is taking place from July 5th to 14th. CBC’s coverage will focus on “high-intensity excitement of the Stampede Rodeo and the GMC Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races.”
CBC and Sportsnet are combining to provide coverage of the event.
CBC will cover the parade taking place on July 6th, along with nightly wrap-up shows and live afternoon coverage over the final weekend of the event. Sportsnet will cover live afternoon and nighttime coverage of from July 5th to 12th.
The full broadcast schedules can be found on CBC Sports and Sportsnet.
Source: CBC
