Sony makes last-minute change to July 2019 PlayStation Plus games lineup

Last week, Sony revealed that Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo would be the free games added to its PlayStation Plus service in July.
However, Sony has now announced that — in a surprise change-up — PES 2019 has been replaced with French developer Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human.
Specifically, PlayStation Plus will now offer the Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes Detroit and various digital Quantic Dream’s hit PlayStation 3 game, Heavy Rain.
Horizon Chase Turbo will still be offered as the second title. PlayStation Plus subscribers can download both games from July 2nd to August 5th.
Sony did not provide a reason for the last minute change.
Source: PlayStation
