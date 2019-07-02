Amazon prepping for Prime Day with a variety of deals

How do you get people ready for Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event? More deals, of course.
As of July 15th and 16th approach, the online retail giant is getting people ready with deals on most of its services.
First up is Amazon Music. Prime Members that haven’t tried Prime Music Unlimited can get access to four months of service for $0.99 CAD. Prime Music Unlimited is Amazon’s equivalent to Apple Music and Spotify Premium.
If you’re a Prime member and you have yet to try Prime Video wait until at least July 8th to test it out. If you’ve yet to try the service, the online store will give you a $10 credit for using the video streaming platform between July 8th and 16th.
Prime Members who haven’t tried out Amazon’s older unlimited digital book service Kindle Unlimited can test out the service for three months for $0.99. Unlike the newly announced Prime Reading, Kindle Unlimited gives users access to 1,000,000 titles instead of the much lower amount on Prime Reading.
Giving Amazon’s photo app a try nets customers Amazon credit.
Amazon has two furniture brands, one called Rivet and the other named Stone & Beam. According to a post on the company’s blog, products from both of these brands are 20 percent off, but after conducting a quick search, it didn’t look that way yet.
Some Amazon ‘HandMade’ items are 30 percent off as well.
Finally, the company is donating $1 to First Book Canada, up to $100,000, for every eligible children’s book bought between June 24th and August 18th. Some of these books will be 25 percent off as well.
Amazon is even taking Prime Day offline with a tie-in promotion at Whole Foods. From July 8th to 16th Prime Members who spend $10 at the grocery store will get $10 off Amazon.ca voucher.
While this isn’t a deal, Amazon is launching its back to school stores in time for Prime Day so buyers can easily find items like clothes, laptops and other back to school items.
Source: Amazon
