OnePlus is adjusting the price of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, in Canada, the company has announced.
Starting today, the 7 Pro base model, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, costs $899. Previously, it was priced at $999 in Canada.
Meanwhile, the mid-tier model, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is now $939, instead of $1049.
Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is now $1009, down from $1119.
In short, OnePlus has slashed the price of all three 7 Pro models by $100 give or take. While I liked the 7 Pro when I reviewed it at launch, one of the issues with the phone was that it had a much more competitive price tag in the U.S. While Canadian consumers are still paying a slight premium compared to the exchange rate, OnePlus is now offering the phone at a much better price.
Update 28 June 2019: Canadian customers who purchased the OnePlus 7 Pro between 10am ET 5/17 and 12pm ET 6/28 are eligible for a cashback that covers between the difference between the original price of the phone and its new price tag. Check your email for a communication from OnePlus.
Comments