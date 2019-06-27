Freedom Mobile added 62,099 wireless customers this past quarter, according to Shaw’s Q3 2019 earnings. The carrier now has a total of 1,578,355 wireless customers.
In its new June 27th financial report, the Calgary-based telecommunications company, which owns Freedom Mobile, said those additions include 61,279 postpaid subscribers and 820 prepaid subscribers.
The number of total wireless subscribers grew by 26,928, Shaw reported.
Shaw said that the growth in these numbers “reflects our expanding and improving network and customer demand for the Big Gig data-centric pricing and packaging options. The increase in the prepaid customer base reflects the new plans that were launched in the market in early April.”
“Freedom Mobile maintained its strong momentum in the quarter, growing wireless subscribers and operating margin. We are reaching more Canadians with our affordable data-centric plans, expanded retail and consumer-friendly practices, all of which are changing the competitive landscape,” Shaw CEO Brad Shaw said.
In the three months that ended on May 31st, Shaw reported a total revenue of $1.32 billion, a 2.7 percent increase from $1.29 billion that was reported in the same period a year ago.
The company said that the increase was due to the wireless division that was “driven by higher service revenues.”
Shaw reported a postpaid churn of 1.18 percent. This dipped slightly from 1.36 percent churn rate that was reported in the same period a year ago. Postpaid churn represents the rate at which customers left the company for a competitor.
Shaw reported an average billing per user of $42.30 in Q3 2019, a slight increase from the $39.84 that was reported in the same period a year ago.
Shaw said this reflects “the increased number of customers that are subscribing to higher value service plans and purchasing a device through Freedom Mobiles.”
The carrier also noted an average revenue per use of $38.36 in this quarter, also a slight increase from the $37.54 that was reported in the same period a year ago.
Source: Shaw
Comments