Scotiabank tops ranks as customer satisfaction for mobile banking apps decreases: study

Jun 27, 2019

11:17 AM EDT

The customer satisfaction rate for retail banking mobile apps in Canada is decreasing, according to a recent study from J.D. Power.

The satisfaction score for mobile banking apps for this year is 821, out of a 1,000-point scale. This is a three-point decrease from 2018.

Users are more likely to be satisfied with the app if they have a complete understanding of how to use it, according to the study.

Despite the decrease, Scotiabank ranked the highest in overall satisfaction among Canadian mobile banking apps with a score of 834. CIBC was two points behind in second place, while RBC ranks third with 826 points.

“It is critical that banks and credit cards get the formula right, delivering the resources customers need, but also organizing it in a way that it is user-friendly,” said Bob Neuhaus, vice president of Financial Services Intelligence at J.D. Power, in a press release.

Researchers at J.D. Power conducted this study based 8,409 responses. The study took place from March to April 2019.

Source: J.D. Power

