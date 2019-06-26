Tesla’s senior production executive quits the EV company

Another Tesla executive has left the company.
The automaker’s vice president of production at the Fremont factory has quit for an undisclosed reason.
The executive’s name is Peter Hochholdinger and before spending three years with Tesla, he worked as a production executive at the Volkswagen Auto Group.
When Hochholdinger first joined the EV company he was tasked with building a cost-effective production method for the Model 3.
The Model 3 is currently Tesla’s most important car and the company has had issues ramping up its production to meet consumer demand.
Since Hochholdinger joined Tesla, the manufacturer has been able to get the Model 3 production off the ground, even if things were a little shaky at the start.
It’s a mystery why the executive left the company, but he’s not the first to leave within the last few years, reports Reuters.
Source: Reuters
