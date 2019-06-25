News
Facebook testing option to turn off annoying notification dots

Begone, vile red dots

Jun 25, 2019

6:47 PM EDT

Facebook Android app

One of Facebook’s more frustrating features is how it presents little notification badges for various sections of the app.

Thankfully, Facebook has begun testing the ability to turn off these badges for individual tabs, meaning you can now shut off notifications for Watch, Groups and the like at will.

Previously, you would have to open each individual tab to remove the red notification dots.

The new option was first discovered by app researcher and frequent social media tipster Jane Manchun Wong last month and was just confirmed to TechCrunch by Facebook.

According to the Facebook spokesperson, testing of the setting is now underway on both Android and iOS. It’s unclear how widespread the tests are, although Facebook says it has rolled them out globally.

To shut off individual Facebook notifications, visit the three-lined More/Menu tab and go to Settings & Privacy –> Settings –> Notifications –> Notification Dots. From there, you can select “Choose which shortcuts will show you notifications dots,” and specific settings for “Videos On Watch,” “Profile,” “Groups,” and “Menu” will appear.

Source: TechCrunch

