News
PREVIOUS|

Twitter is testing a new desktop user interface

Jun 25, 2019

5:38 PM EDT

0 comments

Twitter is already testing out a new desktop user interface after rolling out a revamped take on the micro-blogging platform back in January.

Twitter product manager Jesar Shah (@jesar) confirmed the update is rolling out in a recent tweet. MobileSyrup telecom reporter Shruti Shekar’s desktop Twitter UI has been updated with the new design. That said, no other member of the MobileSyrup team has received the update.

It’s unclear how many users have access to the new UI. Twitter’s new desktop look more closely resembles the iOS and Android version of the platform when the sidebar that includes ‘Profile,’ ‘Lists,’ ‘Bookmarks’ and ‘Moments’ is open.

If you’re included in the test and not fond of the new UI, you can always click on ‘More’ and switch back to the standard legacy version of desktop Twitter.

Related Articles

News

Jun 7, 2019

10:06 AM EDT

Facebook pulls pre-installed apps from Huawei, Google fights to extend 90-day grace period

News

Jun 19, 2019

1:38 PM EDT

Twitter removing precise location tagging due to limited use

News

Jun 7, 2019

9:10 AM EDT

Twitter needs to be more responsible ahead of election, Gould says

SyrupCast

Jun 7, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

SyrupCast Ep 199: A Netflix tax could be on the horizon

Comments