Hopper adds hotel price monitoring on iOS

One of the best and most useful travel apps is getting even better.
Montreal-based Hopper has announced that it’s launching a new hotel price monitoring feature in Canada and across the globe.
At launch, the company says users can book 270,000 hotel across 1,600 cities in 230 countries.
As with Hopper’s handy flight monitoring tool, the new functionality allows individuals to monitor hotel price fluctuations as much as a year in advance. Once you’ve picked a hotel, the app will send a notification when it spots a deal. According to Hopper, it’s possible to save an average of $61 per night off peak prices if you book at the right time.
If you don’t have a specific hotel in mind, it’s possible to filter hotels by neighbourhood, price, star rating and amenities.
What’s more, the app will attempt to secure private deals for users, which they can book directly inside the app.
Of course, no app in 2019 is complete without an artificial intelligence component. In Hopper’s case, the company says that the more a person takes advantage of its new hotel feature, the better and more proactive it will become at offering personalized recommendations. So say you always book four- and five-star hotels, the app will learn to filter recommendations to show only the best hotels in a city.
Before today, the company had been beta testing the feature in New York for more than a year.
The new feature is available on iOS starting today, with an Android release scheduled sometime in the next few weeks.
Source: Hopper
