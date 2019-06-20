Apple announces older 15-inch MacBook Pro battery recall

Apple has announced a voluntary recall for a number of its older 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops related to the device’s battery overheating and posing a “safety risk.”
Apple says that the issues only affect MacBook Pro laptops sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Further, all laptops part of the recall are listed as ‘MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch Mid 2015′ in macOS’ ‘About This Mac’ panel, says Apple. This is also where the laptop’s serial number is located.
This means that the recall only affects laptops featuring Apple’s previous MacBook design and not the newer Butterfly keyboard-equipped, USB-C version of the laptop. It also looks like the battery issues don’t affect the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display sold during the same period.
The company says that you can identify if your MacBook Pro is part of the recall by checking its serial number. The recall doesn’t include other 15-inch MacBook Pro models or Mac devices.
Apple states that it will replace the battery on affected devices free of charge. Similar to other Apple recalls, once you’ve identified your MacBook is part of the recall, locate your nearest Apple Authorized Service Provider and make an appointment at an Apple retail location. For more information on the recap, follow this link.
Apple recently launched a Butterfly keyboard replacement program for the eligible MacBook Pro models dating back to the early 2015 13-inch MacBook.
