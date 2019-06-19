Here are more games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2019

Microsoft has unveiled a new wave of titles coming to its Xbox Game Pass service by the end of June.
As announced last week at the Electronics Entertainment Expo, Game Pass is also now available on PC in open beta. As a result, Microsoft will add new titles to Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC.
Here are the games coming soon to both versions of the service:
June 20th — Resident Evil: Revelations (Xbox Game Pass for Console), Rare Replay (Xbox Game Pass for Console)
June 27th — Torment: Tides of Numenera (Xbox Game Pass for PC), Goat Simulator (Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass for Console)
It’s worth noting that Rare Replay is actually a collection of 30 classic games from prolific developer Rare, including Battletoads, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark and Conkur’s Bad Fur Day.
This is the latest lineup of titles to come to Game Pass in June, following the addition of Full Metal Furies, The Banner Saga 2 and Superhot a couple of weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the following games are leaving Game Pass on Xbox One by the end of June:
- Next Up Hero (June 27th)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition (June 30th)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition (June 30th)
- Shadow Complex Remastered (June 30th)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (June 30th)
- Zombie Army Trilogy (June 30th)
Microsoft also recently introduced the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. At a cost of $16.99 CAD/month, the Ultimate subscription includes Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold membership. Currently, Microsoft is offering one month of Ultimate for $1.
Image credit: Microsoft
Source: Xbox
Comments