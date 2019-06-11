ROG Gaming Phone 2 to have 120Hz display

ASUS’ gaming division Republic of Gamers confirmed the upcoming ROG Phone 2 has a 120Hz display, according to the company’s official Sina Weibo post on June 5th.
Aside from confirming display tech, the Taiwanese electronics maker says the new ROG flagship will serve as the debut platform for a mobile title called Under One Person that’ll run at 120Hz natively. ROG implied the said smartphone received special optimization from the game’s developer.
With a high refresh rate panel that leaves Red Magic 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the dust, the ROG Phone 2 joins the 120Hz club currently occupied by Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. However, there is no official word on the panel type or screen resolution.
For the Chinese market, the announcement marks the start of a coalition between ROG and Tencent Games to bring more 120Hz-optimized mobile games.
It’s very likely Asus will sell the upcoming handset in Canada.
Source: Weibo
