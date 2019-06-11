News
PREVIOUS|

ROG Gaming Phone 2 to have 120Hz display

Jun 11, 2019

5:27 PM EDT

0 comments

ASUS’ gaming division Republic of Gamers confirmed the upcoming ROG Phone 2 has a 120Hz display, according to the company’s official Sina Weibo post on June 5th.

Aside from confirming display tech, the Taiwanese electronics maker says the new ROG flagship will serve as the debut platform for a mobile title called Under One Person that’ll run at 120Hz natively. ROG implied the said smartphone received special optimization from the game’s developer.

With a high refresh rate panel that leaves Red Magic 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the dust, the ROG Phone 2 joins the 120Hz club currently occupied by Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2. However, there is no official word on the panel type or screen resolution.

For the Chinese market, the announcement marks the start of a coalition between ROG and Tencent Games to bring more 120Hz-optimized mobile games.

It’s very likely Asus will sell the upcoming handset in Canada.

Source: Weibo

Related Articles

News

Jun 4, 2018

12:25 PM EDT

Asus reveals gaming-focused ROG Phone

News

May 28, 2019

4:39 PM EDT

Asus announces ZenBook Pro Duo among a number of other devices

News

Oct 23, 2018

1:35 PM EDT

Asus ROG Phone will release on October 29th in Canada

News

May 27, 2019

4:23 PM EDT

Asus is bringing 4K and 120Hz to a thin gaming laptop

Comments