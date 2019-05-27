Red Magic 3 with active liquid-cooling and internal fan available globally

Nubia’s Red Magic 3 is now available globally.
This new gaming smartphone features what the company is calling an “industry-first” active liquid-cooling with an internal fan. This liquid cooling should protect the smartphone from overheating when playing video games.
On top of that, the device features a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, a 90Hz frame rate, a 6.65-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and front-facing stereo speakers.
The gaming handset also features customizable right and left triggers, and is available in red, black and camo.
According to Red Magic, the device cost $419 CAD for the 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage model and $599 for the 12GB of RAM /256GB of storage variant.
You can grab your own Red Magic 3 on the company’s website.
Nubia is a subsidiary of ZTE, a company which was recently banned from accessing the Google Play Store due to a U.S. government executive order. Because of this, it’s unclear if the device will lose out on Play Store access or future Android updates.
We’ve reached out to the company for comment.
