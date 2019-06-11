Mozilla unveils new Firefox logos aiming to show it’s ‘more than a browser’

Mozilla has unveiled a set of new logos that are designed to show that it’s more than a browser, according to a recent blog post from the company.
The iconic Firefox logo that represented Mozilla’s services and products since 2003, has now undergone a makeover.
“Firefox is a browser and an encrypted service to send huge files,” the company wrote in a blog post. The company hopes the new logo will reiterate this fact.
The company said it spent the last 18 months designing the logo with the aim to prove that it’s more than a simple browser.
Mozilla says the new icons will represent “the entire family of products.” Firefox’s recent services include the hack notification tool ‘Firefox Monitor,’ it’s file service ‘Firefox Send,’ and it’s password-manager ‘Firefox Lockwise.’
This change isn’t a surprise, considering that Mozilla hinted toward a potential logo change in a blog post last year.
The company had stated that “as an icon, that fast fox with a flaming tail doesn’t offer enough design tools to represent this entire product family.”
Image credit: Mozilla
Source: Mozilla
