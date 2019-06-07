Samsung Care+ walk-in repair service extends to three phone-repair chains in Canada

It’s now easier for Canadian Samsung Care+ owners to fix their broken Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
On June 7th, Samsung Canada said Fonelab, Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair, and uBreakiFix are joining Samsung Care+ servicing network.
Starting on June 7th, Fonelab and uBreakiFix will happily take your smashed Galaxy flagship with an active Care+ extended warranty without an appointment. Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair will do the same on June 20th.
Samsung says all three repair chains have a combined 100 stores across the nation.
Source: Samsung
