Samsung Care+ walk-in repair service extends to three phone-repair chains in Canada

Jun 7, 2019

3:07 PM EDT

It’s now easier for Canadian Samsung Care+ owners to fix their broken Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

On June 7th, Samsung Canada said Fonelab, Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair, and uBreakiFix are joining Samsung Care+ servicing network.

Starting on June 7th, Fonelab and uBreakiFix will happily take your smashed Galaxy flagship with an active Care+ extended warranty without an appointment. Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair will do the same on June 20th.

Samsung says all three repair chains have a combined 100 stores across the nation.

Source: Samsung

