Dotmobile launches features allowing members to provide feedback and collaborate

Digital-only MVNO dotmobile has launched a new feature that allow customers to provide feedback on planned updates, as well as collaborate with other members.
The new ‘Build it’ page lets members weight in on concepts and designs, and will eventually allow them to test out dotmobile’s prototypes.
“Our members are by far the best people to validate our ideas. With our new Build it! page they can weigh in on concepts, designs and eventually even test out prototypes,” said Alex Bauman, CXO of dotmobile, in a press release.
The digital model and cloud infrastructure within dotmobile will bring savings to its members, according to the company. Dotmobile says it plans to create smart features that will help optimize the total amount spent on wireless service.
Dotmobile told MobileSyrup in March that it launched its website on February 7th to solicit feedback from Canadians and small businesses. The mobile virtual network operator had 2,000 subscribers in April.
The news of these new features come after dotmobile acquired nearly $1 million CAD in seed funding to open a headquarters in Toronto, which it did in April.
Source: dotmobile
