Pre-registration opens for NimbleBit’s new ‘Lego Tower’ game on mobile

If you’ve played either Tiny Death Star or Tiny Tower, then get excited for the next version of the game, Lego Tower.
The game is slated to drop sometime during the summer, and it tasks players with building a Lego tower full of thriving businesses, just like the original Tiny Tower.
Gamers will be able to play with their friends and trade pieces to help build their towers.
One of the exciting aspects of the new game is that players are going to be able to customize their ‘Minifig’ characters with unique pieces, just like a real Lego Minifig.
Beyond that, there aren’t any more details about the game. However, this trailer shows off the stunning art style that’s of course based on real-life Lego.
You can pre-register for the game on Android here, and iOS here.
Source: Google Play Store
