Cadillac adds 112,000 km to Super Cruise hands-free maps across Canada and U.S.

Detroit-based automotive company Cadillac has announced that it will add 112,000 km of highways across Canada and the U.S. to its Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature by Q4 2019.
Super Cruise, which is currently available on more than 208,000 km of highways, combines Cadillac’s LiDAR map data, GPS, Driver Attention System and network of camera and radar sensors.
Cadillac says the new highways will include both limited intersections and traffic control devices. Super Cruise will notify drivers to resume manual vehicle control whenever stop signs, stop lights, railroad crossings or pedestrian crossings come up.
Drivers will have to go to their Cadillac dealer to receive the expanded functionality in their CT6 vehicles (2018 and 2019 models only). Following this, the new maps will be sent to vehicles over the air throughout the summer and fall.
Cadillac says the vehicle’s software update will also bring “performance improvements, enhancements to increase Super Cruise availability and refinements to Super Cruise’s Driver Attention System.” The latter change is particularly noteworthy since Cadillac says its Canadian Technical Centre engineers were “key” in developing it.
Source: Cadillac
Comments