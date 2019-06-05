This year, Amazon’s Prime Day sales event will reportedly take place between July 15th and 17th.
This leak comes courtesy of a third-party public relations email obtained by the website ‘Real Homes.’ The email references a vacuum cleaner that Amazon will include as part of its Prime Day deal of the day on Tuesday, July 16th. In the past, Prime Day events have kicked off on a Monday, so the assumption here is that Prime Day will begin on July 15th this year.
That said, in 2016, Amazon Canada launched Prime Day on July 12th, a Tuesday, so there’s the possibility that the sale will start on the 16th and end on the 17th. Last year, Prime Day lasted 36 hours. The promotion has yet to stretch across three days.
Though the rumour suggests that the American Amazon Prime Day will take place on those dates, it’s likely the Amazon Canada will follow suit.
In 2018, Amazon sold more than 100 million products during Prime Day. In Canada, the best-selling product was the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition.
Due to a 75-minute outage during Prime Day last year, Amazon estimated that it lost $90 million USD.
To participate in Prime Day, an Amazon Prime subscription is required.
Amazon Canada prices Prime memberships at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. In Quebec, there’s no trial. Instead, $79 covers a 13-month subscription.
Source: Real Homes, Via: CNET
Via: Amazon Canada
